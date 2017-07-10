Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Pop Champagne While Swimming in Mykonos

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid's European adventures just took a bubbly turn.

After a pit stop in London over the weekend that redefined #squadgoals with a colorful appearance at the city's Pride Parade, the model besties continued to live their best lives in Mykonos, Greece.

On Sunday, the runway fixtures, who were just in Paris for Couture Fashion Week, headed to the jet set hot spot to relax and indulge in some bikinis and bubbles.

Hadid, 20, played photographer and was spotted cooling off from the summer heat in a tiny white thong bikini underneath an off-the-shoulder crochet cover-up, while BFF Kendall seemed more keen to get the party started, or rather popping. The 21-year-old splashed around with a big group and ran into the ocean—fully clothed and clutching a bottle of champagne.

While we wait to see Bella's photography skills crop up on Instagram, we can't help but wonder where the partying pair plans to jet off to next!