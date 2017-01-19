Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Cement Their Cool Girl Status in Matching Track Pants

What's better than one pair of Vetements track pants? Two.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were spotted hitting the streets of New York City yesterday in strikingly similar athletic bottoms from the hip streetwear label, and we can't help but want a pair of our own.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teamed her tapered sweats with an oversize graphic T-shirt and bold Ports 1961 gold puffer jacket that she was seen wearing earlier this week. She completed her outfit with a pair of crisp Adidas by Raf Simons sneakers. Meanwhile, Hadid styled her wide-leg version of the pants with a matching hoodie by the brand and a cropped black top. She also accessorized with fresh white kicks, and added a monogrammed Louis Vuitton backpack to top off her hip look. Both of the in-demand models opted to pull back their brunette strands and donned minimal makeup.

The two famous faces were seemingly headed to catch a flight to Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, as Hadid shared a snap on her Instagram account early this morning in the same outfit.

late night flight to couture thank you for getting me to Paris in time @jetluxlife #jetluxlife 🚀 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:10am PST

