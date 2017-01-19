Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Cement Their Cool Girl Status in Matching Track Pants

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Cement Their Cool Girl Status in Matching Track Pants
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty
Shop This Post
January 19, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

What's better than one pair of Vetements track pants? Two.

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid were spotted hitting the streets of New York City yesterday in strikingly similar athletic bottoms from the hip streetwear label, and we can't help but want a pair of our own.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star teamed her tapered sweats with an oversize graphic T-shirt and bold Ports 1961 gold puffer jacket that she was seen wearing earlier this week. She completed her outfit with a pair of crisp Adidas by Raf Simons sneakers. Meanwhile, Hadid styled her wide-leg version of the pants with a matching hoodie by the brand and a cropped black top. She also accessorized with fresh white kicks, and added a monogrammed Louis Vuitton backpack to top off her hip look. Both of the in-demand models opted to pull back their brunette strands and donned minimal makeup.

VIDEO: Kendall Jenner's Best Throwback Instagram Photos

 

The two famous faces were seemingly headed to catch a flight to Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, as Hadid shared a snap on her Instagram account early this morning in the same outfit.

late night flight to couture thank you for getting me to Paris in time @jetluxlife #jetluxlife 🚀

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on

RELATED: Bella Hadid Manages to Make a Tracksuit Look Oh So Sexy

Check out more of Kendall Jenner's best street style moments in our gallery.

The Latest in Video

Get That Body: Kendall Jenner
See More Videos

More Street Style

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Street Style

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top