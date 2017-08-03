Kendall Jenner Flashes Major Underboob During a Girls' Night Out with Her Model Pals

A girls' night out for model trio Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin wouldn't be complete without showing off some serious skin.

While stepping out at New York City's Cipriani to fete a fellow friend's birthday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality ensured she was the star of the evening, and opted for an underboob-baring slinky white crop that put her enviable abs on display. A low-slung, deconstructed army green mini skirt, red sandals, and a simple pendant rounded out the 21-year-old's sexy ensemble.

Gotham/GC Images

Going for a slightly more demure look, Hadid stuck to an all-black dress code in a boat neck long-sleeve mini dress, which she amped up with knee-length black slouchy boots and plenty of glitz in the form of layered gold necklaces and bracelets. The face of Bulgari topped off her monochromatic look with a small boxy purse, slung over her shoulder for the mid-week outing.

Gotham/GC Images

On the other end of the all-black spectrum, Hailey chose a more daring version of the hue by sporting a tiny black strapless number with a plunging neckline. Taking a cue from Bella's style book, the 20-year-old piled on the gold necklaces and large hoop earrings, before she finished off her late night look with a millennial pink shoulder bag and a cool sandal-sock combo.

Gotham/GC Images

Looking good, ladies!