Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Are on an Epic Bikini-Filled Vacation Together

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid are living their best life.

The model pals are currently on an enviable tropical getaway together, and the images they've shared of the vacation will give you some serious FOMO. The photos are all taken against a backdrop of vibrant blue skies and crystal clear waters, and there's definitely no shortage of bikinis.

There's no word on where the ladies are actually relaxing, and it appears they intend to keep it that way.

"You won't find me" Jenner wrote alongside a 'gram of herself in a green swimsuit on a jet ski, before sharing another that she captioned "carefree kenny."

you won't find me A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 9, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

carefree kenny A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 9, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

"Back to life," Hadid said next to a picture of her hanging out on a yacht in a very sexy white two-piece.

Back to Life 🌺🦋❤️ A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on May 9, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

But Jenner and Hadid weren't the only famous faces along for the vacation. Beauties Hailey Baldwin, Justine Skye, and Renell Medrano are also there for some fun in the sun.

love my girls crazy A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on May 9, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

Just a little sun kissed A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 9, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Justine snapped this one 🌴 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 9, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

ya hair smell like the tropics, ya body look nice A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on May 9, 2017 at 1:12pm PDT

VIDEO: How To Get a Body Like Kendall Jenner

The trip comes shortly after Jenner revealed that she and Hadid have been friends since high school. "Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling, but Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school, and hung out everyday in high school before either of us started working," she said. "It’s just funny because a lot of people don’t know that Bella and I have been friends for like five or six years." These two have certainly come a long way since their days as students.

RELATED: Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Were Actually Friends in High School

Check out more of your favorite celebs rocking bikinis in our gallery.