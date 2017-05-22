Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Take Their BFF Status to Another Level with Matching Silver Dresses

Earlier this month, Kendall Jenner revealed that she and fellow model friend Bella Hadid have been good pals since high school—a lot longer than she's been close to other Hadid supermodel sister, Gigi—during an interview on fashion photographer Mario Testino's podcast. Since the conversation, Jenner and Hadid have been inseparable, taking bikini-clad beach vacations and attending yacht parties in Cannes, France. The natural next step in any long-term BFF relationship is to coordinate outfits on the red carpet. That's exactly what Jenner and Hadid did when they showed up for the Fashion for Relief gala in Cannes on Sunday night in matching metallic dresses.

Jenner showed off her amazing gams in a short crystal-embellished slip paired with strappy black heels, and Hadid went for a strapless floor-length option that placed all the emphasis on her décolletage and toned arms. The dresses' shimmer combined with minimal makeup and sleek hair only enhanced their kissed-by-the-sun glows.

David M. Benett/Getty

While the silver frock was Hadid's first of four outfits at the event, Jenner upped the ante with five wardrobe changes, including a casual pair of jean shorts balanced by a sophisticated black one-shoulder Alexandre Vauthier crop top with a sweeping train.

Antony Jones/Getty

See the looks she rocked on the runway here:

Ki Price/Getty

David M. Benett/Getty

Jacopo Raule/Getty

Jenner and Hadid are proof that supermodels can pull off just about anything on the red carpet, and with a week still left at Cannes, we are hoping for more BFF fashion moments from the pair.