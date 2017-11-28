Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Had an Epic Bikini-Filled Girls' Trip

After stuffing yourself with turkey, most people wouldn't be too excited to get into a bathing suit, but that's exactly what Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin. The models and a few of their friends jetted off to the Bahamas after Thanksgiving for a fun girls' trip.

As with any gathering of BFFs, everyone documented their time enjoying the crystal blue waters. Jenner posted twice on Instagram to show off their good time. In the first post, the 22-year-old model shared scenes from a boat ride, which she captioned "moments ." In the second, she shared a photo of the girl gang posing on the white yacht. Pictured along with Jenner, Hadid, and Baldwin are models Isabella Peschardt and Camila Morrone, singer Justine Skye and photographer Renell Medrano.

moments ❤️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:55am PST

💋 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Hadid shared two bikini shots from their trip, and the Victoria's Secret model looked incredible as per usual. Yesterday, she posted a photo of her sitting against a wall in a white bikini, and today, she shared two shots of her posing next to a log on the beach.

A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 25, 2017 at 5:00pm PST

🌈 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 27, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Scroll down to see more photos from their fun girls' trip.

💙 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

GOODLOVE A post shared by The Purple Unicorn (@justineskye) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:03am PST

lil bb A post shared by Isabella Peschardt (@ibellapeschardt) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:50am PST

🐬☀️ A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camimorrone) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:08pm PST

You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes... you’ll find, you get what you need A post shared by Renell Medrano (@renellaice) on Nov 26, 2017 at 5:18pm PST