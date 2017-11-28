Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Had an Epic Bikini-Filled Girls' Trip

After stuffing yourself with turkey, most people wouldn't be too excited to get into a bathing suit, but that's exactly what Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin. The models and a few of their friends jetted off to the Bahamas after Thanksgiving for a fun girls' trip.
As with any gathering of BFFs, everyone documented their time enjoying the crystal blue waters. Jenner posted twice on Instagram to show off their good time. In the first post, the 22-year-old model shared scenes from a boat ride, which she captioned "moments ." In the second, she shared a photo of the girl gang posing on the white yacht. Pictured along with Jenner, Hadid, and Baldwin are models Isabella Peschardt and Camila Morrone, singer Justine Skye and photographer Renell Medrano.
Hadid shared two bikini shots from their trip, and the Victoria's Secret model looked incredible as per usual. Yesterday, she posted a photo of her sitting against a wall in a white bikini, and today, she shared two shots of her posing next to a log on the beach.
