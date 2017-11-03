Kendall Jenner Wore the Ultimate Party Shoe to Her Early Birthday Celebration

With her 22nd birthday officially underway, Kendall Jenner began her big celebration in head-turning footwear that's giving us major flashbacks to her iconic Paris Hilton-inspired party dress last year.

Flanked by friends and family, the model headed to West Hollywood hot spot Petite Taqueria for dinner on Thursday night, flaunting her enviable frame in a midriff-baring cropped tank with a pair of distressed boyfriend jeans and oversized hoop earrings. Though it was hard for us to peel our eyes away from her washboard abs, the supermodel's bedazzled boots managed to steal the show.

SHAM / JASA / BACKGRID

The brunette beauty, who swept her dark locks into a messy updo while sporting winged eyeliner and a glossy rose pout, appeared to pay homage her 21st birthday's metallic number with the crowning completion of her outfit.

Maciel / BACKGRID

A pair of glittery knee-high boots covered in rhinestones with a chunky wedge heel took center stage, as the birthday girl strutted her stuff around L.A.

Though the boots were beyond spectacular, we're excited to see how the star will outdo herself on her official birthday today!