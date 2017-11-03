Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner's Most Iconic Duo Moments with Sister Kylie

Happy birthday to ever-chic fashion darling Kendall Jenner! The supermodel turns 22 today and to celebrate the extremely momentous occasion, we're taking a look back at her and sister Kylie Jenner's best iconic duo moments.

After making her runway debut back in 2012 at a Sherri Hill fashion show, Jenner has only been on the up-and-up since, landing numerous magazine covers, prestigious ad campaigns, and walking not just in New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, and London Fashion Week over the past couple of years, but in Haute Couture runway shows and the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, runway walks coveted by models all over the world.

Eric Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

And while we love Kendall on her own, she's even more of a force when paired up with her sister Kylie, as the duo have basically been in collaboration since birth, creating hijinx on their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, starting a line in collaboration with PacSun back in 2013, starring in a sister-themed Balmain campaign in 2015, and of course, their eponymous line Kendall + Kylie. The girls just take #sistergoals to the next level.

We've rounded up the sisters' best dynamic duo Instagrams for your viewing pleasure (as you try and name a more iconic duo—we'll wait). Happy birthday to Kendall: We hope it's a great one!

All new #LifeOfKylie airs tonight so I thought I'd throw it back to me and kendall with this cute fluffy cow 🐮 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

normal girls in a normal world A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

@kendalljenner 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 2, 2017 at 8:16pm PDT

my little tiny angel baby big sister A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

#nationalsiblingday A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

sister date 👭 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

Young Jenners A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:12pm PST

about to livestream on the Kylie Jenner Facebook! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 21, 2016 at 7:15pm PST

Every Kylie Needs A Kendall 👧🏻👧🏻 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 3, 2016 at 1:15pm PDT

Moi is amazing @490tx A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:07pm PST

The wait is over. 🙌🏽 Shop the @kendalljenner and @kyliejenner Holiday '16 collection available exclusively in #pacsun stores + pacsun.com #kandk4pacsun A photo posted by pacsun (@pacsun) on Oct 30, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

@kyliejenner A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 22, 2016 at 6:08pm PDT

A chicken!!!!! @kendalljenner A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 23, 2016 at 7:08pm PDT

19 & 20 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 4:32pm PDT

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 10, 2016 at 5:06pm PDT

😍 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 23, 2016 at 10:05pm PDT

miss my sister A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 16, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

I'm ready A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 11, 2016 at 10:56am PDT

whyyyyy mom?! A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 7, 2016 at 12:50pm PDT

💤💤 A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 2, 2016 at 10:10am PDT

Today show this morning with Wrangler 💚 Kendall + Kylie A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Feb 11, 2016 at 8:03am PST

class @490tx A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 2, 2016 at 6:36pm PST