Kendall Jenner Has the Best Advice for Anyone Struggling with Acne

Breaking out can feel like the end of the world. You’re frustrated and annoyed and upset and downright pissed all at the same time. And those blemishes on your chin might even have you debating on canceling your plans for the next few days. But don’t act too quickly. No one is downplaying how you feel—quite frankly, we can all relate—but you shouldn’t let your acne stop you from living your life.

George Pimentel/WireImage

That’s the message behind Kendall Jenner’s latest tweet about the oh-so common skin issue. After one of her fans applauded her for stepping out on the Golden Globes red carpet with acne, she responded with inspiring advice we should all remember next time we’re dealing with pimples. "Never let that shit stop you!" she replied.

never let that shit stop you! 😎✨ https://t.co/uXlqwJxTPf — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

Jenner has been pretty open about her struggle with acne in the past, revealing what she does to fight the condition, her frustrations about it in general, and how it even impacted her self-esteem. We can definitely relate. It's wonderful and empowering to see that Jenner isn't allowing breakouts take charge of her life or dictate what she does.

These are words of wisdom none of us should forget.