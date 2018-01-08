Kendall Jenner Showed Major Leg at the 2018 Golden Globes

No, there isn’t an award for Best Performance by a Model at a New York Fashion Week Runway, but Kendall Jenner, who attended the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, could have won the accolade if it existed.

The 22-year-old turned to Giambattista Valli for an haute couture strapless gown that got everyone’s attention. Yeah, she looks great as usual—but we’ve got to talk about that leg!

The high-slit design rivaled many historic red carpet leg moments (we’re looking at you, Angelina Jolie) and, impressively, also met the evening’s unofficial dress code: anything black.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Celebrities wore the dark hue to support the Time’s Up movement in protest of sexual harassment in Hollywood, and Jenner followed suit. Earlier this week, she took to Twitter to support the women behind Time’s Up. “I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization, and underrepresentation,” she wrote on Twitter.

I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/Lw3po9Pg8Q pic.twitter.com/e2cCOyL424 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 1, 2018

We’re glad to see she used her platform effectively.