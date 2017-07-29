Kendall, Bella, and Squad Bring the Friday Night Styles

VMAL/Star Max/GC Images

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and their model friends are living for Frank Ocean. The ladies met up in N.Y.C. yesterday to attend the Panorama Festival, where Ocean was the headlining act, and this high-fashion group of ladies set the bar high when it comes to festival attire.

Jenner and Hadid were spotted heading into Gigi Hadid's apartment in the Big Apple on Friday, where they were joined by fellow models Hailey Baldwin and Imaan Hammam. Jenner, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, showed off her long legs in a striped jumpsuit and white sneakers, while the younger of the Hadid sisters wore a denim crop top with high-waisted flare jeans that featured bold stripes up the leg. Hadid topped her outfit with a white overshirt, and she brought some retro flair to the look with a half-up hairstyle and a pair of square glasses.

20-year-old model Baldwin also bared her midriff, wearing an all-white outfit for the concert. She opted for a simple crop top and super-distressed Unravel pants that laced up the front. She accessorized her monochrome look with a red LV x Supreme cross-body bag and gold jewelry.

In the evening, the ladies took their bold outfits to Randall's Island for the Panorama Music Festival, where they all fan-girled out over Frank Ocean's amazing set. Check out their 'grams from the epic performance:

Cute outfits + great music + your best friends = the perfect Friday night.