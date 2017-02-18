How Kendall and Bella Do (Airport) Runway Dressing

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock
February 18, 2017 @ 2:30 PM
BY: Laura Rose

For those who are working it, fashion month is a frenzy of work and travel, and no one knows better than models the importance of comfort, especially on the transatlantic flight from NYC to London. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid nailed the ever-difficult chic-comfy airport outfit game when touching down at Heathrow airport in track-inspired looks.

Yep, we're calling it: track is back. Jenner, for her part, showed how to do athletic luxe by pairing a track suit in bright red with a crimson fur. She kept the look close to monochromatic with white-and-red shoes and a red-accented Gucci weekender and we are obsessed.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Hadid, who usually opts for darker colors, rocked a black-and-white velour track suit with a black mock neck underneath, black and white shoes, a black bag, a white Supreme beanie and wire framed Terry Richardson-esque glasses.

 Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

The duo were joined by friend Hailey Baldwin who seemingly did not get the track suit memo, but still looked stylish and comfortable in this winter's an oversize parka and some leggings. Here's betting these models slay the London runways just as hard as they did the airport one.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

