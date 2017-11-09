See Kelsea Ballerini's Custom Michael Kors CMAs Dress From Every Angle

Kelsea Ballerini: you have the voice of an angel, the teeth of my dreams, and your last name is REALLY fun to say. And tonight, you've stolen my heart with your fashion look. I have to be honest. I did not expect this. Traditionally, I see you in soft colors with feminine sequins; always pretty, but never in my face. Never one to catch me off guard one way or the other.

But, tonight? Tonight!

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

John Shearer/WireImage

Jason Davis/FilmMagic

The cutouts! The embroidery! The BACK! Not to even mention the perfect use of a hair accessory, courtesy of Kelsey Deenihan (yes, her and her hairstylist have the same name). The Lelet bobby pins match the floral embroidery perfectly! Like it was created for you! In fact, it was created for you! Designer Michael Kors designed the white floral-embroidered silk-crepe gown just for the country star, which features over 30,000 gold crystals, sequins and glass beads in the floral motif. No wonder we love it so much.