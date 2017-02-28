The Internet Has Some Strong Feelings About This Photo of Kellyanne Conway

The Internet Has Some Strong Feelings About This Photo of Kellyanne Conway
Brendan Smialowski/AFP
February 28, 2017
by: Jane Asher

In today's edition of Viral Photos from the White House, we have Kellyanne Conway sitting with her knees tucked up on the couch in the Oval Office, heels still on, very focused on her iPhone. Needless to say, the Internet had many thoughts regarding this image.

Conway was captured by White House photographers on the couch, which she deemed the perfect place from which to take a group shot of President Trump meeting with HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Leaders on Tuesday.

Conway was pictured looking at her phone and then leaning over to take the photo of the group.

Scroll down below to see the best Internet reactions to #couchgate, and be prepared for more than a few under-your-breath chuckles to slip out.

https://twitter.com/michelleisawolf/status/836436066043326465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/joshgondelman/status/836406655084556288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/MatthewACherry/status/836408666454568960

https://twitter.com/barnor_hesse/status/836429406029627392

https://twitter.com/davidschneider/status/836488714339614721

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/836597761743048704

https://twitter.com/TheAffinityMag/status/836412411515142144

https://twitter.com/ZachStafford/status/836403725157675008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/ziwe/status/836427531716804611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/fordm/status/836409526643535873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/marclamonthill/status/836607017548726272

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

