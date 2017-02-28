The Internet Has Some Strong Feelings About This Photo of Kellyanne Conway

In today's edition of Viral Photos from the White House, we have Kellyanne Conway sitting with her knees tucked up on the couch in the Oval Office, heels still on, very focused on her iPhone. Needless to say, the Internet had many thoughts regarding this image.

Conway was captured by White House photographers on the couch, which she deemed the perfect place from which to take a group shot of President Trump meeting with HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Leaders on Tuesday.

Conway was pictured looking at her phone and then leaning over to take the photo of the group.

Scroll down below to see the best Internet reactions to #couchgate, and be prepared for more than a few under-your-breath chuckles to slip out.

https://twitter.com/michelleisawolf/status/836436066043326465?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw Were kellyanne conway's feet on the couch or did she just forget to put on the leg part of her human body today? — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/joshgondelman/status/836406655084556288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw I will only be able to get mad at the way Kellyanne Conway sits on a couch if it turns out she's hiding of Trump's tax returns under her. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/MatthewACherry/status/836408666454568960 Michelle Obama's momma made Barack keep the plastic on the White House couch because of people like Kelly Anne Conway. pic.twitter.com/yp0Xk83Jif — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/davidschneider/status/836488714339614721 Kellyanne Conway: "Stop mocking me. I actually lost my legs in the Bowling Green Massacre" pic.twitter.com/rtwAuRXnhL — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/836597761743048704 Kellyanne Conway is treating the Oval Office like her own living room. Looks like she's settling in for a night of bingewatching Scandal. pic.twitter.com/jtrrR4vVsi — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/TheAffinityMag/status/836412411515142144 President Cheeto Meets With HBCU Leaders As Kellyanne Conway Plays Candy Crush On Her Phone: https://t.co/QLibJWMyhV pic.twitter.com/2hrNrgwMa2 — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/ZachStafford/status/836403725157675008?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw Why is Kellyanne Conway sitting on this couch in the White House like she at her man's house texting her girlfriends? https://t.co/hafHAGuhLM — Zach Stafford (@ZachStafford) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/ziwe/status/836427531716804611?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw when you get to the kickback before your sorority sisters pic.twitter.com/fAxnb8rnRz — Ziwe (@ziwe) February 28, 2017

https://twitter.com/fordm/status/836409526643535873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw The Kellyanne Conway couch photo is just a distraction from Warren Beatty setting up Faye Dunaway to take the fall last night — Matt Ford (@fordm) February 28, 2017

