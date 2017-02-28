The Internet Has Some Strong Feelings About This Photo of Kellyanne Conway

In today's edition of Viral Photos from the White House, we have Kellyanne Conway sitting with her knees tucked up on the couch in the Oval Office, heels still on, very focused on her iPhone. Needless to say, the Internet had many thoughts regarding this image.
Conway was captured by White House photographers on the couch, which she deemed the perfect place from which to take a group shot of President Trump meeting with HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) Leaders on Tuesday.
VIDEO: See Celebrities Thirsting Over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Conway was pictured looking at her phone and then leaning over to take the photo of the group.
Scroll down below to see the best Internet reactions to #couchgate, and be prepared for more than a few under-your-breath chuckles to slip out.
RELATED: Terrific Things You Need to Buy from Nordstrom Today!
RELATED: Can You Spot the Political Statement on Emma Stone’s Oscars Gown?