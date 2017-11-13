Kelly Rowland Talks Spoiling Her Kid—and Also Beyoncé's Twins

When it comes to raising children, Kelly Rowland knows that balance is key.
“I love kids. You don’t want to spoil them. You do want to raise a great kid—that’s definitely a priority in my family. I'm not raising a brat at all.” Rowland told Entertainment Tonight at the annual Baby2Baby Gala in L.A. on Saturday. She shared that she and her husband “have to stop spoiling” their 3-year-old son, Titan.
That being said: When asked about how things are with her longtime pal Beyoncé’s 5-month-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter, the Destiny’s Child alum acknowledged that “every child loves to be spoiled."
Rowland has nothing but praise for bestie Beyoncé’s latest single “Walk on Water,” a track the elusive powerhouse is featured on alongside Eminem.
“It’s incredible! Of course [Beyoncé’s] part is amazing,” she told ET. “It made me tear up.”
The 36-year-old also revealed that she’s working on new music.
"My fans are mad at me now since I'm coming up on my fifth year, [and] I haven't released music," she explained. "They're like, 'What is wrong with you? It's so much hesitation 'cause you want to give them the best so you'll second guess or doubt yourself.”