Kelly Ripa’s Teenage Daughter Is All Grown Up Next to Mom on the Red Carpet

Jonathan Borge
Dec 18, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Is Lola Consuelos gearing up for a life in the spotlight?

The 16-year-old daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked super grown up on the red carpet on Sunday in N.Y.C., where she accompanied her famous mom to the CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute event. For the outing, Ripa turned to a sparkly long-sleeve black dress that fit like a glove. However, it was Lola who caught our attention.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The teenager posed with Ripa in a long-sleeve pink sweater dress with matching gold hoops and brunette locks parted down the middle. While her Instagram account is private, her mom and dad often take to their own social media accounts to offer a glimpse at her life. Last year, she accompanied her dad to a major Hollywood event and looked nothing but confident.

I see you pretty 😎👓🕶🤓

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on

In addition to Lola, Ripa and Consuelos are also mom and dad to 20-year-old Michael and 14-year-old Joaquin.

