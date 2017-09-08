Kelly Clarkson’s Kids Were the Cutest Guest Hosts on the Today Show

Kelly Clarkson guest-hosted the Today show with Hoda Kotb on Friday and you probably didn't expect to see the two surprise co-hosts she brought along with her: Her adorable kids!

During a commercial break, 3-year-old River and 1-year-old Remy were hanging out with Clarkson and Kotb, and they decided they didn’t want to leave their laps once the cameras started rolling. As a result, the show gained two new adorable guest hosts.

Clarkson just released two singles off of her upcoming album Meaning of Life, which is a soulful departure from her typical pop anthems, but just because she’s an award-winning singer doesn’t mean that her kids are particularly partial to her music. “They do, but they love when you sing. They love when anyone sings,” she jokes in the cute clip at top.

But River does have one favorite in her mom’s extensive catalog: “She loves ‘Heartbeat Song,’” Clarkson revealed.

Watch River and Remy steal the show in the clip at top.