Kelly Clarkson Says She Considered Suicide at Her Lowest Weight

Kelly Clarkson is holding nothing back when speaking about her struggles with body image, and its harrowing effects on her mental health and self-esteem.

In a new interview with Attitude magazine, the star revealed that she considered suicide due to extreme pressure to lose weight. "When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself," she confessed about the lowest point in her life. "I was miserable, like, inside and out, for four years of my life. But, no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense."

The Grammy Award winner pushed her body to the brink by working out incessantly. "It was a very dark time for me," Clarkson divulged. "I thought the only way out was quitting. I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time."

But with the release of her 2007 album, My December, Clarkson began to change her mindset. "There's a song on My December called 'Sober,'" she stated. "There's this line, 'picked the weeds but kept the flowers' and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with."

Several years later, Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock and became a mother to three year-old daughter, River Rose, and one year-old son, Remington Alexander, not long after. She also became a stepmom to Blackstock's children, Seth and Savannah.

"I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too," Clarkson acknowledged. "It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light."

Her new album, Meaning of Life, will be released on Oct. 27.