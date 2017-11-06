Kelly Clarkson Can't Forget the Time Avril Lavigne Elbowed Her at the VMAs

Some crazy things go down at the VMAs!

Kelly Clarkson has stories to tell about the MTV Video Music Awards, with one moment in particular that she can't shake from her mind. In an interview on the Howard Stern Show the Grammy Award winner recalled that harrowing moment when Avril Lavigne elbowed her on the Video Music Awards stage in 2002.

"I got elbowed in the face by someone I was giving an award to at the VMAs," Clarkson stated to Stern during the recent episode.

While she initially didn't mention the "Complicated" singer by name, the famed radio personality had done his homework, which led him to ask the "Miss Independent" singer if she was referring to Lavigne.

"It was her," Clarkson confirmed.

"But I will say this: Years later she saw me and she said, 'Oh my gosh, I don't know, people keep saying I elbowed you in the face, and I'm so sorry!'" she continued. "She did it, but I don't know if she felt bad about it, or, like, she didn't mean to do it or what. But it felt purposeful."

And Clarkson felt especially disappointed as she enjoyed Lavigne's songs. "I think what I was bummed about is I'm a fan of hers," she affirmed. "I loved her music."

But all is forgiven: "Honestly, I'm still a fan. I'm not mad at it," she said.

She went on to collaborate with Lavigne on her 2004 hit song "Breakaway," with two other writers.

If we could all be as graceful as Clarkson ... "forgiven not forgotten" never rang truer. Listen to the full interview above.