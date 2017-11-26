Kelly Clarkson and 'Stranger Things' Star Gaten Matarazzo Crushed This Duet

This may be an unexpected duo, but we're here for it. In a promotion for WE Day Toronto, singer Kelly Clarkson and actor Gaten Matarazzo (a.k.a. Dustin from Stranger Things) take a golf cart ride together, belting out several hit songs as they cruise around set.

WE Day hosts a string of charitable events all over Canada, the U.S., and more, all of which feature both speakers and musical acts. Apparently, 15-year-old Matarazzo was standing in as the WE Day chauffeur, and we would totally let him drive us around on his XL golf cart.

In the video, the Stranger Things star pulls up beside American Idol winner Kelly Clarkson, asking if she needs a ride. She gladly accepts, admitting she's nervous for the show. Matarazzo offers to help her with vocal warmups—such a sweet kid!—leading the duo to break into song.

First, Clarkson and Matarazzo take on "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge, before moving onto "We Are The Champions" by Queen—naturally, both songs include "We" in promotion of the event. Clever!

You might be surprised that Matarazzo is such a good singer, since we mostly know him as a demogorgon-fighting teen on Netflix, but he's previously starred in Les Mis on Broadway. No big deal.

We're definitely on board for an official duet from these two!