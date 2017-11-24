Twilight actor Kellan Lutz Is Married!

Sorry ladies...Kellan Lutz is officially off the market.

The Twilight alum revealed Thursday on Instagram that he had said “I Do” to his now-wife, Brittany Gonzales, as he shared a photo of the two of them holding up Mr. and Mrs. passport holders and showing off their wedding rings while they were at it.

“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all,” Lutz, who rocked a gold band in the snap, captioned the photo. “I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! Thank you God! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone !!! What are you grateful for??

Gonzales, who flashed a glimpse of her stunning ring surrounded by three diamond bands, announced the news on the ‘gram too with the same photo. “If you know me at all you know Thanksgiving is my FAVORITE holiday of them all!!,” she wrote alongside it. “While I try to live everyday grateful for everything and everyone in my life, this Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz. Happiest Thanksgiving to you all!! What are you thankful for?!

While the duo didn’t reveal any details from their nuptials, Lutz recently told People they wanted to have a destination wedding, adding that they had considered Puerto Rico, Siesta Key, and Hawaii. “We’ve been traveling to different places, just like when I’m working,” he said. “We’re up to that step. We love sunsets, so we obviously have to be on the western side to see it...We’ve just be slowly exploring. It’s not easy to find a Western facing beach that’s right!”

Congratulations to the newlyweds!