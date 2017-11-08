Keith Urban to Debut Harvey Weinstein Response Song at CMAs

While many stars have sounded off on social media about the Harvey Weinstein allegations and other related issues with sexual harassment in Hollywood, Keith Urban is sharing his sentiments in a different way: through song.

The country music star is set to debut his new ballad "Female" at tonight's Country Music Awards, which is dedicated to the women in his life and "the power they inherently hold yet are so often denied" because of their gender, according to Rolling Stone Country.

Urban first heard the song, which was written by Shane McAnally, Nicolle Galyon and Ross Copperman, three weeks ago, right around the time that many women in the industry, including his wife Nicole Kidman, spoke out about the prevalence of sexual abuse and harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

"The writers wrote this song on October 10th and I heard it the next day," Urban told the mag. That was less than a week after the New York Times published its original exposé on Weinstein, which revealed the many accusations of sexual abuse against him. "I got to hear it fresh out of the oven, and it was instant love for me," Urban said of the song.

"I know all three of [the writers] and I think obviously the tone of times right now was weighing on all of them, and compelled them to write this song," the singer continued. "It affected me not just as a husband but also as a father of two young girls, and a son. I had a heart reaction – my first thought was that it was a gospel soul prayer mantra, all rolled into one."

Urban's favorite line in the song addresses the issue of consent, in which he sings, "When somebody laughs and implies that she asked for it/Just 'cause she was wearing a skirt. Oh is that how that works?"

"It's extraordinary songwriting," he said about that lyric. "It's tricky to not just be out on a soap box." In addition to his performance, Urban is nominated for five awards, including Entertainer of the Year.