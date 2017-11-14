Keira Knightley Can Sing in French and Guys, It’s Super Impressive

Jonathan Borge
Nov 14, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Never seen Begin Again?

In the 2013 film, Keira Knightley portrayed a singer-songwriter alongside Mark Ruffalo and Adam Levine and belted out ace vocals that caught our attention. Yes, she’s better known for her roles in Pride and Prejudice and Pirates of the Caribbean, but the girl can own a stage too.

Want more proof?

In a new campaign for Chanel’s Coco Crush fine jewelry collection, the 32-year-old star is surrounded by lights and sits on a stool as she strums a guitar and perfectly belts out a French song. Its “Le Tourbillon de la Vie,” a track that, according to WWD, was part of the 1962 soundtrack for the French film Jules et Jim.

In 1995, Vanessa Paradis, another Chanel ambassador and mom to Lily-Rose Depp, performed the song at the Cannes Film Festival.

Knightley does her own rendition with pure confidence, and to the surprise of no one, she also manages to look beautiful while modeling Chanel’s gems at the same time.

Watch the full video above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] What is we love about Keira Knightley? Let us count the ways. She is the epitome of grace. An etherial gown, often in rich jewel tones, she makes an unmistakable impression on the red carpet. Her violet Erdem dress, and the saffron empire waist gown from Ermez, were among the best of the year. She loves whimsy as much as we do. Her Chanel butterfly dress was just the beginning of the season of delightfully playful dresses. Even her maternity clothes are couleur. In Valentino or [UNKNOWN], that's one lucky baby bump. She supports her fellow Brits, often appearing in the dress of a newcomer like the [UNKNOWN] trained Alexander Lewis, or anyone's most revered fashion house, Burberry, by Christopher Vale. She's Keira Knightly and she waves the flag for fashion. [MUSIC]

