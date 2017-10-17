Kris Jenner Shares Festive Photo from KUWTK Christmas Special

Christmas came early for the KarJenners! Thanks to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians filming schedule, the whole krew celebrated the holiday in October, and they were joined by a very special guest—Nancy Kerrigan. The former Olympic ice skater was invited to lace up her pink skates with the family.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a group photo, which included Kendall Jenner, mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian West with her daughter North West, and a few of Santa's helpers. "Oh no big deal...just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober #santaselves #santa #soexcited," she captioned the photo of everyone dressed in their Christmas best.

Oh no big deal...just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober #santaselves #santa #soexcited A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Notably absent from the shot is Kylie Jenner, who is pregnant with her first child with rapper Travis Scott. According to People, the 20-year-old was there to film but decided not to ice skate. "They taped a Christmas special at Kris’ house. Kylie was there, but didn’t ice skate. She kept in the background, but seemed great,” a source told People. “Khloé took it easy as well. It was a scheduled taping.”

Kim also took to Twitter to share info about the special. Scroll down to see her Tweets.

We just started filming our KUWTK Christmas Special! Can’t wait for you guys to see this & see what our holiday prep is like! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 16, 2017

And lol yes we have to film it in October to air during the holidays! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 16, 2017

I’m really trying to get it together lol https://t.co/AQRnvZH33t — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 16, 2017