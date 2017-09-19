The New Keeping Up with the Kardashians Trailer Shows How Much Has Changed Since Season 1

Where were you for the series premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians? It debuted Oct.14, 2007, which means I must have been busy with friends in high school, likely watching The Hills, not some silly show about someone named Kris Jenner and all her fabulous daughters (and son).

Fast forward a decade later and now, the entertainment world practically revolves around Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, and the clan of headline-making stars we’ve grown to love and watch mature on television. But why is this important right now?

The Kardashians are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their hit E! show with a special set to air on Sunday, Sept. 24, along with the premiere of Season 14 on Oct. 1. On Tuesday, Khloé took to Instagram to offer a new promotional clip for the special and boy does it seem familiar.

The seconds-long clip finds ultimate momager Kris riding a helicopter while other scenes flash of Khloé working out, Kourtney tanning poolside, Kendall preparing for the runway, Kylie riding in another super-expensive luxury sports car, and Kim taking forever to get ready. And while it’s at first-glance nothing different from what they usually deliver on camera, it’s a total nod to the first-ever intro to the show.

Remember when the cast (which back then included Caitlyn Jenner and Rob Kardashian) awaits Kim’s arrival in the clip? “Kim is always late!” Khloé yells in the original. It happens all over again, with Kris once again asking, “Where’s Kim?” this time.

Here’s the new one:

And here’s the old-school intro:

Our calendars are officially marked.