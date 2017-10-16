Katy Perry Says Her Single Status Is the Key to Balancing a Busy Work Schedule

Lara Walsh
In case you haven't heard, Katy Perry is a one-woman powerhouse. As the "Swish Swish" hitmaker continues to put out Billboard-topping singles, she also added an American Idol judging gig and a world tour to her already jam-packed schedule. The secret to juggling it all? Her singleton status.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight in a new interview, the songstress credited the lack of romance in her life to balancing work. "I'm a bit younger in heart! I'm a bit more mature...single!" she revealed. "You know, when you're single, you got a lot of time to yourself and a lot of energy, and I'm just finding a delicate balance."

That being said, fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, are helping her keep up with her commitments. "And these guys are pulling a lot of the weight!" she admitted.

See Perry head to the small screen when the Idol reboot airs on ABC in 2018.

