Here's Why Katy Perry Didn't React to Taylor Swift's Music Video at the VMAs

Expectations (for drama) were high last Sunday night while we awaited the moment that was destined to either put Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s long-running feud to rest, or simply elevate tensions between the pop stars.

Perry served as the ceremony’s host, while the music video for Swift’s notoriously hostile single “Look What You Made Me Do” was slated to premiere during the show. Would Taylor shade Perry? Would Perry clap back? Would they make peace? Many possibilities lingered, but the reality was comparably disappointing: nothing really happened.

The video, which features Swift wearing an undeniably Perry-esque disguise in one scene, aired to little reaction from the show’s host.

As it turns out, though, the “Swish, Swish” singer didn’t even see it air! According to E! News, Perry was changing outfits while the video played for the audience. "Everyone backstage was going insane over it, and a few people gave her the highlights," an insider told the source.

This explains SO much! Considering the media reaction to the explosive video, though, it would be pretty surprising to us if Perry still hasn’t managed to watch it in full.