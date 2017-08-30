Here's Why Katy Perry Didn't React to Taylor Swift's Music Video at the VMAs

X
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
August 30, 2017 @ 4:15 PM

Expectations (for drama) were high last Sunday night while we awaited the moment that was destined to either put Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s long-running feud to rest, or simply elevate tensions between the pop stars.

Perry served as the ceremony’s host, while the music video for Swift’s notoriously hostile single “Look What You Made Me Do” was slated to premiere during the show. Would Taylor shade Perry? Would Perry clap back? Would they make peace? Many possibilities lingered, but the reality was comparably disappointing: nothing really happened.

The video, which features Swift wearing an undeniably Perry-esque disguise in one scene, aired to little reaction from the show’s host.

As it turns out, though, the “Swish, Swish” singer didn’t even see it air! According to E! News, Perry was changing outfits while the video played for the audience. "Everyone backstage was going insane over it, and a few people gave her the highlights," an insider told the source.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Reportedly Bathed in $10M of Diamonds for “Look What You Made Me Do”

This explains SO much! Considering the media reaction to the explosive video, though, it would be pretty surprising to us if Perry still hasn’t managed to watch it in full.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top