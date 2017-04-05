When Katy Perry Feels “Insecure,” She Googles “Katy Perry Hot”

Yes, even Katy Perry Googles herself. After posting a serious of hilariously unflattering photos to her Instagram account this week, Perry was feeling a little bit down about herself, and decided to throw some choice words into the search bar: “katy perry hot.”

As a result, she came up with this ridiculously sexy shot in daisy dukes and a bra, and posted it to Instagram, not as a reminder for her fans but as a pick-me-up for herself. “Was feeling insecure about my last two posts so,” she joked in the caption.

Thank you, Katy, for being real enough not only to post embarrassing photos for your 62.6 million fans, but also to admit when you’re feeling “insecure” about yourself. With just one post, Perry demonstrated to the world just how she practices self-love—and it’s so easy for anyone to replicate when they need a boost of self-confidence.

For the record, baby you’re a firework.