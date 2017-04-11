Katy Perry's Hilarious Response to Those Ryan Phillippe Dating Rumors

Ryan Phillippe and Katy Perry had very different reactions to tabloid rumors that they were dating.

Over the weekend, Phillippe was the first to address the issue on Twitter, writing (in all shouty caps) "I AM NOT DATING KATY PERRY. BARELY KNOW HER. PLEASE STOP FLYING HELICOPTERS OVER MY HOUSE. SHE IS NOT HERE. thx."

When pressed on the issue by fans, Phillippe, a father of two, added that he doesn't mind people thinking they're dating, he just wants the paparazzi to leave him and his family alone.

On Monday Perry also chimed in on Twitter, poking fun at the situation like only the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer could. Perry quoted Phillippe's tweet, adding "Can u let me out of this basement pls?"

Perry immediately followed it up with a serious message for her faux beau, tweeting "Hi, nice to meet you, sorry bout that @RyanPhillippe carry on, lol."

OK, so we're all clear now, right? Phew!