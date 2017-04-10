Katy Perry Just Got Her Shortest Haircut Yet

There’s breakovers, and then there’s Katy Perry’s latest haircut. Since breaking up with Orlando Bloom, the singer hasn’t played it safe when it comes to test driving new styles. After dying her hair platinum and wearing it shorter with long, swoopy bangs, Perry has taken the tradition of reinventing your look post-relationship to the next level by taking her length even shorter into a choppy, spiky pixie cut.

Perry shared a first look at her new style earlier today on Instagram with the caption “fifth element flow,” and it looks like she had her icy platinum shade touched up, too.

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The “Chained to the Rhythm” singer isn't the only celeb that’s recently dared to go short. Kristen Stewart and Zoë Kravitz both recently made similar hair changes in the past few months. You know what they say: three marks the beginning of a trend.

