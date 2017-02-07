Katy Perry Just Went Even Blonder

It’s safe to say that there’s never been a vibrant hair color that Katy Perry’s met and hasn’t liked. From the singer’s trademark raven hair to a rainbow of pastel shades, she isn’t scared to commit to a dye job rather than rely on wigs, which is the norm for celebs that love to play with their hair color.

Further proof: The icy platinum blonde shade Perry and her colorist Chris Appleton just debuted on Instagram. Although she toyed with the lighter shade back in 2011, it’s been awhile since we’ve seen the “Roar” singer this blonde. Perry started 2017 off with a bleached orange shade that matched boyfriend Orlando Bloom’s hair, and now her hair story all makes sense. The orange-blonde shade was just the in-between phase that’s part of the struggle that comes with going from a super dark hair color to bright blonde.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQMb2LCAURu/?taken-by=katyperry New life who dis A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

RELATED: Katy Perry Is Now Just as Blonde as Orlando Bloom

Admire Perry’s new blonde shade above, and click through our gallery to see all of your favorite celebs who’ve had hair makeovers so far this year.