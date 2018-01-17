Katy Perry Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors, Admits What She's Had Done

Katy Perry is shutting down all those pesky plastic surgery rumors by addressing the issue head on.

In an interview with Refinery29, the songstress admitted she’s made a few tweaks thanks to fillers, but everything else is all natural. “I've done lasers and got [filler] injections under my eyes for the hollowing—which I'd recommend for everyone who wants a solution for their dark circles—but all of my assets are real," she said. "People tend to think they are fake, but it doesn't really matter."

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Although Perry hasn’t gone under the knife, she doesn’t see anything wrong with someone else doing it. "We're getting away from that negative stigma about physical alterations,” she said. “Of course, always be your authentic self—but if someone wants a nose job that makes them feel better, and they love their profile more because of it, it's like 'Go ahead!' Do whatever makes you feel better about yourself. Stay in therapy, but get it, girl."

Aside from lasers and fillers, Perry keeps her skin in tip top shape by using Proactiv’s cleanser and watching what she puts into her body. “ They do not pay me to say that!,” Perry, who starred in a Proactiv commercial in 2010, said with a laugh. “It actually solved my acne problem. I used to have really, really bad skin in my early 20s when things were starting to pop off, so it was stress-related and my body was changing from coming out of the teenage years.”

“I remember I was doing laser treatments, trying different ointments, going to very expensive facialists, and nothing worked,” she continued. “Someone recommended I try the Proactiv cleanser and I thought, 'No way, no how will that fix anything.' And I’ve been using it for 10 years and it's been incredible. I don’t break out because of that."

The “Swish, Swish” crooner also makes sure to eat as clean as possible.

“I love food, and sometimes if I'm in a bad mood, all I'll want is the classic ice cream from McDonalds that tastes the same no matter what country you're in," she added. "But that quick dopamine hit that makes you feel good for one second turns on you in the long run.”