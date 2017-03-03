Katy Perry Just Chopped Off All Her Hair—See Her New Pixie Cut

If you thought Katy Perry dying her strands platinum blonde was going to be her biggest hair change of 2017, think again.

The "Chained to the Rhythm" singer took to Instagram today to share a snap of her brand new pixie cut, and it is giving us major Miley Cyrus circa 2013 vibes. The star gave us a close-up look at her 'do in a short clip that she posted on social media, and it shows her hairstylist tousling her freshly chopped locks—long and platinum blonde on top with shortly shaved sides—as she records a video.

"Cash me outside howbow dah S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status," she captioned the 'gram.

✂️cash me outside howbow dah✂️ S/O @mrchrismcmillan and @justinandersoncolor & @riderdyehair for that platinum status 💁🏼💅🏻 A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Mar 2, 2017 at 3:41pm PST

Perry's drastic hair change comes just days after she announced her split from boyfriend Orlando Bloom. The pair, who were together for more than a year, confirmed their breakup in a joint statement from their reps made to People: "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."

We are loving Perry's edgy new look.