Katy Perry Found the Perfect Pink One-Piece for Her Italian Vacation—and It’s Still in Stock

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
July 11, 2017 @ 12:15 PM

Katy Perry is currently living her best life on vacation in Italy, and while she’s taking time off from performing on stage, her ultra-feminine style still won’t quit. The pop star was spotted visiting the Blue Grotto in Capri in a pink leopard-print one-piece that every girly girl needs in their wardrobe.

The Stella McCartney swimsuit ($245; net-a-porter.com) also features a pretty one-shoulder neckline that exposes your right clavicle, and the sculpting stretch fabric hugs your curves just right. Perry polished off her sleek beachside look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, and slicked back her short blonde hair (probably with the help of some seawater).

Backgrid

If you’re into the one-shoulder shape but not a huge fan of the color pink, shop a similar, more neutral suit here. And if $245 is a little too steep for you to spend on a swimsuit, here’s a similar style for a fraction of the price.

RELATED: You Could Star in Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" Music Video—Here's How

Kudos to Perry for sticking to her signature style—even in nothing but a swimsuit.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] I stand and I march with Hillary I believe in her future, her vision, I believe in her policies, I believe in equal rights for men, women, pay. [MUSIC] I admire so many things about Hailey Sy. [APPLAUSE] And I agree with Many of her informed educated policies. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top