Katy Perry Partied With Elton John on His 70th Birthday
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
March 26, 2017 @ 1:15 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Elton John celebrated a huge birthday yesterday, and it's only fitting that all the stars turned up to celebrate with the iconic singer. Among the attendees of the L.A. bash were Katy Perry, who went all-in with a sparkly party outfit, Heidi Klum, Rob Lowe, and John Hamm—not to mention there were performances by Lady Gaga, Ryan Adams, Stevie Wonder, and Rosanne Cash!

March 25 was John's 70th birthday, and his closest friends all gathered at Red Studios to celebrate yesterday. Perry took the title of "Sparkliest Outfit," rocking a black, sequined Rasario dress with a halter neckline and low-cut back. She paired the head-turning number with black statement earrings, fishnet tights, and chunky black heels. The "Roar" singer carried a blue clutch for the night, and she opted for dark, dramatic eye makeup with a muted pink lip.

 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

As for the man of the hour, John wore a gorgeous maroon suit jacket with shiny satin lapels. He paired the statement piece with a burgundy shirt, maroon velvet slippers, and red eyeglasses.

The "Tiny Dancer" singer seemed to have a wonderful birthday, judging by his Instagram posts. He enjoyed a delectable chocolate cake with sons Elijah and Zachary, and he was also gifted a huge card jam-packed with signatures from his Facebook friends.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSFPsx2hCxj/

Birthday bliss @davidfurnish #HappyBirthdayElton

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSFTDjHhpZL/

RELATED: 11 Times Birthday Boy Elton John Was Best Friends with All of Hollywood

What else could you ask for on your 70th birthday?

