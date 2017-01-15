Katy Perry Arranged the Sweetest Surprise Visitor for Orlando Bloom’s Birthday

Orlando Bloom may have gotten some great gifts for his 40th birthday, but we’re willing to bet the best one came from Katy Perry. The actor celebrated this big milestone on Friday, and his doting girlfriend surprised him with a visit from his mom. Fair warning: the pictures from their reunion are seriously sweet.

Bloom and Perry have been dating for close to a year now, and the “Rise” singer took it upon herself to arrange a surprise party for her beau’s birthday—after all, 40 is a big one! She set up a secret bash in California and had Bloom’s mother, who lives in England, fly in for the event. The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared a picture of the surprise reunion, where he and his mom are hugging it out fiercely, and called it the “best gift ever.”

best gift ever surprise visit from me mum 🎈 A photo posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

While the tender moment may have been the highlight of the night, the party wasn’t too shabby, either. Perry arranged for guests to wear special onesies with Bloom’s face on them (mom included).

|Happy birthday brotha!!! Here's to many more @orlandobloom | 01•13•2017 [10:56pm] #badboys3 A photo posted by Taylor John Smith (@taylorjohnsmith) on Jan 13, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Even Bloom, ever the good sport, agreed to don one of the hilarious getups—very meta.