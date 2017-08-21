Katy Perry Addresses Rumors That She and Orlando Bloom Are Back Together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stoked rumors of a romantic reunion when they were spotted hanging out (and kissing!) at an Ed Sheeran concert in L.A. in mid-August, and now we're finally getting some new information from KatyKat herself.

The “Swish Swish” singer and the Pirates of the Caribbean star broke things off in March after 10 months together, citing the need to take “respectful, loving space at this time.”

It seems that the space between them may no longer be. An anonymous source confirmed a reconciliation of sorts to E! News earlier this month and stated, “They have never cut communication since they broke up. They just took a break because it was the best thing for them at that time, [but they] are seeing each other again."

Perry said something to a similar effect when the topic arose during an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup on Monday.

"Well you know I think people are in and out of your life," the songstress admitted. "It's nice to keep people you love around you." Um, LOVE?!?!

"When you get older, lines get blurred," Perry continued. "And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year."

We'll have to see what the year brings.