Katy Perry Drops a Surprise Song That Warns "Don’t You Come for Me"

May 19, 2017 @ 8:45 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

After teasing a hot new collaboration with Nicki Minaj on of her upcoming album Witness, Katy Perry delivered by dropping the catchy new track "Swish Swish" Thursday night.

And as KatyKats got down to the new single, the entire Twitterverse started reading into the lyrics:

You’re calculated
I got your number
’Cause you’re a joker
And I’m a courtside killer queen
And you will kiss the ring
You best believe

Minaj adds fire to the flame with her rap verse:

Don't be tryna double back
I already despise you
All that fake love you showin’
Couldn't even disguise you

Perry discussed the content of her upcoming album in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last week. And when asked if they include a response to Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood," she made clear that the songs don't call out "any one person."

However, she went on to note: “You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone."

"And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that," she said. "Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story."

Twitter users couldn't help but connect the new song to the "Shake It Off" singer:

https://twitter.com/siacidal/status/865423972547952646

https://twitter.com/aranzaxjuss/status/865424876072345601

https://twitter.com/hardcandydrip/status/865426042411810816

