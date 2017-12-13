Katy Perry Spreads Holiday Cheer at Atlanta Children's Hospital Dressed as Mrs. Claus

Katy Perry spread some much-needed holiday cheer at the Seacrest Studio at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The singer visited with kids of all ages and their families for an unforgettable afternoon.

Ryan Seacrest posted several photos from her visit, and in true Perry form, she went all out. The "Swish Swish" singer decided to dress up as Mrs. Claus for the occasion, which definitely brought smiles to all of the children's faces. "A huge shout out to @KatyPerry for making a very unforgettable visit to #SeacrestStudios at @ChildrensATL!" Seacrest wrote alongside several photos.

RELATED: Pippa Middleton Visits Children's Hospital in Chic Navy Separates

"She dressed up as Mrs. Claus, spent time with the patients and even sang a few of her songs including “Roar.” Thank you Katy for taking the time to create these special memories that the kids will never forget."

In the photos that the Live! with Kelly & Ryan host posted, Perry poses with several patients and even signs someone's cast. See them all below.