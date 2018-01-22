Katy Perry Channeled Her Inner Minnie Mouse at the Disney Icon's Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony  

It’s tough to think of a better person to present Minnie Mouse with her star on the Walk of Fame than Katy Perry (aside from Mickey Mouse, of course).

The ever adventurous fashionista rocked the quintessential Minnie Mouse-inspired look to honor the Disney starlet as she received the coveted accolade in Hollywood on Monday, stepping out in a red polka dot crop top, and matching flared mini skirt and sunhat.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

"Minnie embodies iconic. Her style is the epitome of fun fashion," Katy Perry said during the event. "To this day, no one rocks a bow, the color red or a polka dot quite like her!"

Perry, however, does come close when it comes to her own polka dot stylings, which was fitting considering the event fell on National Polka Dot day. Minnie rang it in at the ceremony in her signature red-and-white polka dot dress.

Heidi Klum was also on hand to celebrate Minnie’s star, hitting the carpet ahead of the ceremony in a black and white polka dot dress and black T-strap heels.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Congratulations Minnie!