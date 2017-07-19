Katy Perry Now Says She's Always Loved Taylor Swift

It seems Katy Perry is changing her tune when it comes to fellow chart-topper Taylor Swift.

Despite years of “Bad Blood” between the mega pop stars, Perry now sounds as though she's made a 180. During an interview with Australia’s Today show that aired Wednesday, the Witness singer told a reporter, “I love her, I always have. We’ve had our differences, but I just continue to say God bless her on her journey.”

Perry’s T-Swift apology tour has made several headlines in the passing months. In June, the “Firework” singer told Arianna Huffington that she was ready to bury the hatchet with her longstanding frenemy, stating: "I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually ... I think it's time.”

Just a couple days later, Perry changed the lyrics of “Swish, Swish” during a live performance to reflect her transformed feelings. ("Don't you come for me," reportedly became, "God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.")

But back to today's update: “Love”? Wow, that’s quite the statement.

With Swift back to posting on social media, we can only hope a response is forthcoming.