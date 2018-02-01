Katy Perry’s Left Shark Speaks Out About His Goofy Super Bowl Dance Moves

We hate to break it to you, but the most memorable part of Katy Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl Halftime Show performance wasn’t her colorful costumes or booming hits, it was Left Shark, the dancer next to Perry who seemed to march—or dance—to the beat of his own drum.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The person inside the costume wasn’t exactly in sync with his fellow blue and white shark (who stood on the other side of the stage); hence, a viral Internet moment was born. And now, Left Shark is speaking up to clear the air.

In an interview with NPR, Bryan Gaw, the dancer behind the moves, who is now a hair stylist in L.A., explains what happened. “So there’s a set choreography,” he said. “There’s also what’s called freestyle choreography, or, like, you get to move around or play your character as a dancer. … I’m in a 7-foot blue shark costume. There’s no cool in that. So what’s the other option? Well, I’m gonna play a different character.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

RELATED: Katy Perry Gets Filler Injected Under Her Eyes to Banish Dark Circles—but Is That Safe?

He said that he wanted Left Shark to be somewhat of a goofy underdog, and that’s why he intended to be silly. Gaw rehearsed his moves, but did he take it to new levels on the big night? “Totally,” he said. “I’m on a maximum stage!”

Gaw kept a low profile after the show, and now that he’s opening up, is apparently getting good feedback. “Actually I don’t get any negative feedback from it. If anything, people are, like, ‘Whoa, that’s so cool!’”

Cool, indeed.