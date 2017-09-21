Katy Perry Opened Her Witness Tour with This Janet Jackson Cover

As Katy Perry kicked off her highly-anticipated Witness tour this week with a dress adorned in 30,000 Swarovski crystals, six outfit changes, and 20 of her greatest hits, her cover of one '80s track was the perfect opening number for the memorable evening.

The "Swish Swish" hitmaker paid homage to iconic pop star Janet Jackson with a rendition of "What Have You Done For Me Lately," and it's giving us serious flashbacks. The 32-year-old set the stage on fire as she flawlessly executed a simplified version of Jackson's original dance moves alongside a couple of backup dancers, dressed in a feather-embellished bodysuit, black-and-white polka dot thigh-highs, and a bejeweled hat.

https://twitter.com/Stevies_Wonder/status/910529740636852224? Katy Perry covering Janet's "What Have You Done For Me Lately" on her [current] Witness Tour. pic.twitter.com/wqNALbsUYV — Stevie's Wonder (@Stevies_Wonder) September 20, 2017

The "Rhythm Nation" star has yet to comment on Perry's in-concert tribute, but we know she's a fan of covers after putting her own spin on Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" at a recent concert.

While the American Idol judge's tour was delayed an extra week due to "unavoidable production issues," it was well worth the wait!