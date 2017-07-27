The MTV Video Music Awards Landed a Major Host for 2017: Katy Perry

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
July 27, 2017 @ 2:45 PM

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards have landed a major new host: Katy Perry. The “Swish Swish” singer announced on Twitter that she’ll take the helm of the major award show.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” Perry said in a release. “Come Aug. 27, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

https://twitter.com/katyperry/status/890637297854554112

Along with hosting the show, Perry is also one of the top nominees, tying The Weeknd in second place with five nods, and she’ll bring her new music to the stage as a performer. “We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as a host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs,” Bruce Gillmer, head of music and music talent at Viacom said in a release. “She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

The VMAs took a step toward inclusion this year by saying goodbye to the former Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories, combining them both into “Artist of the Year.”

RELATED: See the Full List of 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Nominees

No word yet on whether Taylor Swift will be in attendance to watch Perry host the show. The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC] [MUSIC PLAYING THROUGHOUT]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top