Katy Perry Looks Just Like Guy Fieri and It's Freaking Us Out

Since getting the chop just weeks ago, Katy Perry has been fielding numerous comparisons to fellow platinum pixie cut owners Miley Cyrus and Michelle Williams.

But the singer had other ideas as she hilariously put her own spin on National Lookalike Day with an unexpected doppelgänger that might be even more perfect.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter on Thursday to give a shoutout to the informal holiday, the "Chained to the Rhythm" star shared a photo of herself alongside Food Network personality Guy Fieri. And thanks to a few minor adjustments, the resemblance between herself and the platinum-haired foodie is actually uncanny.

"Happy #420, #nationallookalikeday and now #nevergettinglaidday @guyfieri," the pop singer cheekily captioned the post, which puts a photo of herself trying out a version of Fieri's trademark black wraparound sunglasses and spiked blonde 'do next to a photo of the real thing as both stars sport identical expressions of faux shock. The verdict? Weirdly too perfect.

We're nominating Perry's surprisingly convincing Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives look for one of her Halloween costumes this year.