Katy Perry Radiates in a $5,890 Gucci Dress for Calvin Harris’s “Feels” Music Video

Katy Perry and Calvin Harris teamed up to make a new music video, but it’s not the Taylor Swift diss track à la “Swish Swish” that the Internet was expecting. Instead, it’s for the summer-ready song “Feels,” and they join up with Pharrell Williams and Big Sean to party on the beach in the psychedelic new video.

While the guys rock their best floral shirts and retro shades, Perry is the real star of the show, dancing and lounging around in a bright yellow one-shoulder Gucci floral dress with a thigh-high slit ($5,890; net-a-porter.com). What's more, she paired the vibrant number with a matching yellow wig and bright purple eye shadow, accessorizing with diamond choker necklaces and statement rings. With a dress like that, it’d sure be hard not to catch “Feels.”

When Perry isn’t giving us retro fashion inspo, the rest of the video follows Pharrell as he dances on a rowboat, Big Sean chilling with some parakeets, and Harris jamming in a field of flowers.

Watch the trippy new music video at top.