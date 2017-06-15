Katy Perry Says Donald Trump “Retriggered” Her Sexual Liberation

From dancing around in cupcake bras with cherries on top to ranking her exes based their bedroom skills, Katy Perry is someone who seems more than comfortable with her sexuality. However, that wasn’t always the case for the pop star, who grew up in an extremely strict household with her Pentecostal pastor parents. And when Donald Trump won the presidential election back in November, it stirred up a lot of emotions that Perry thought she already let go.
“The reality is that I was retriggered on the election,” she told The New York Times during a recent interview. “I was retriggered by a big male that didn’t see women as equal. And that had been, unfortunately, a common theme in my upbringing.”
She continued to compare Trump’s win to her conservative childhood, saying: “I went to that dark place that I had been avoiding, and I dug out the mold,” the “I Kissed a Girl” songstress said. “It was not fun, but I did that — I’m still doing that.”
After the initial shock of the election wore off, Perry, who was outspoken about her support for candidate Hillary Clinton, began to experience “a full sexual liberation.”
“I feel very empowered,” she said, “extremely liberated, liberated from the conditioning of the way I used to think, spiritually liberated, politically liberated, sexually liberated, liberated from things that don’t serve me.”
Keep doing you, Katy!
I don't have all the answers, and I don't pretend to. And I think on the smallest level, we can just be kind to each other. [MUSIC] Thank you so much for this incredible, humbling award. I gotta say there is no other community that has done more to shape who I am today, and there's no other community that I believe in more than you. When I was growing up, homosexuality was synonymous with the word abomination. And hell, place of gnashing of teeth, continuous burning of skin and probably Mike Pence's Ultimate guest list for a barbecue. [LAUGH] No way, no way. I wanted the pearly gates and unlimited froyo toppings. [LAUGH] So most of my unconscious adolescence, I prayed the gay away at my Jesus camps. [LAUGH] but then in the middle of it all, in a twist of events, I found my gift. And my gift introduced me to people outside my bubble. And my bubble started to burst. These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind and inclusive people I have ever met. [APPLAUSE] [MUSIC] From the moment I met America, a little more than a year ago, my life has not been the same. She has galvanized me politically. She has motivated me personally. She has taught me more, just through the way that she lives in the world, that 18 years of private education ever did. [LAUGHS] I'm sorry mom and dad for that incredible waste of funds. [LAUGHS] Anything I've ever done on behalf of the LGBTQ community. I did in service to myself. Anything I ever did for the rights of this community, I did because I believe with every fiber of my being, that my liberation Is bound up in the liberation of my LGBTQ brothers and sisters. [APPLAUSE] [BLANK_AUDIO]