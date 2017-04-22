Katy Perry Channeled the Kardashians—and They Liked It

Looks like Katy Perry is taking inspiration from just about everyone lately. Not only did she go for a style changing Miley chop, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer donned long platinum braids much like a certain app mogul/popular reality star. In the Instagram shot, Perry has on a skin tight neutral toned body suit, bold brows and Rapunzel-esque platinum braids. She captioned the photo, "Katy Kardashian" revealing her not-so-secret inspiration for the look.

It is well known that Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie love to rock the braids-for-days look. And the sisters have definitely branded the skin-tight, neutral-toned outfit situation as their own. In this pic, Katy could practically be their long-lost sister. The Santa Barbara native can slay the heck out of a smoky eye and a nude lip just like the whole Kardashian clan. We are loving that Perry's ’gram was Kardashian- approved by Kim, Kylie and Khloé who all "liked" the photo. Kim let emojis speak louder than words by commenting with several fire and kiss emojis to demonstrate her love for the look. Khloé fondly commented "My girl" followed by a bunch of hearts.

Now that Katy could pass for a Kardashian, we wonder what they thought of Perry comparing herself to Guy Fieri on Instagram earlier this week. Will they think her spiked look is a Kardashi-don't?