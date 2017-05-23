Katy Perry Directly Addresses Her Stance on Taylor Swift, Slays on Carpool Karaoke

Katy Perry's whirlwind promo tour for her new album, Witness, finally landed her in James Corden's illustrious passenger seat. The "Bon Appetit" singer volunteered to tag along on the Late Late Show host's morning commute during Monday night's extended "Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special" on CBS, and the resulting car ride was epic.

During the duo's drive, Perry, 32, joked that she was "on a budget" and just needed a ride. Naturally, it didn't take long for the pair to break into a flawless melody of some of her greatest hits: "Firework," "Dark Horse," "Bon Appetit," "Swish Swish," and "Roar."

When "Swish Swish" came on, Corden couldn't help but address her rumored "beef" with fellow pop princess Taylor Swift. Perry acknowledged the bad blood between the two of them, but was quick to put the ball in Swift's court.

“There’s a situation. Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” Perry said.

“It’s about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers,” she said. “I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me.”

“I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble,” Perry continued. “It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I’m like, ‘OK, cool, cool, cool, that’s how you want to deal with it? Karma!’”

Which made Corden ask the follow-up question: “Will the beef ever be off the grill?”

“What I want to say is that I’m ready for that B.S. to be done,” she said. “Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there’s going to be a reaction, and trust me, daddy, there’s going to be a reaction. It’s all about karma, right?"

In the end, she offered a message of unity. "I think personally that women together, not divided—with none of this petty shit—women together will heal the world," she said.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves, Katy! Click here to watch her debut "Carpool Karaoke" appearance (starting at 29:05 mark).