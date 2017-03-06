We Can't Stop Staring at Katy Perry's Breakover Pixie Cut

X
Shop This Post
March 5, 2017 @ 9:00 PM
by: Hana Asbrink

Let’s give it up for Katy Perry for owning her breakover haircut.

The performer stepped out Sunday night in a strapless pantsuit for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A., the first public appearance after announcing her split with Orlando Bloom, treating all her fans to a clear look at her new ‘do: a daring version of a pixie, long and platinum on top, and shaved along the sides, putting her gorgeous face front and center.

“I feel the most authentic I’ve ever been,” she told host Ryan Seacrest backstage after a fiery, fringed performance of “Chained to the Rhythm” at the awards show, admitting she took the plunge after seeing fellow short-haired maven Scarlett Johansson rocking her edgy short style (“I went there”).

And went there, she did. Take a good look:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Perry then hit the stage for the show's opening number, showing off her look's versatility and movement.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

We’re used to the queen of chameleon hairstyles wowing us through nearly every shade of the rainbow; but even this latest look caught us off-guard. "I WASNT READY TILL NOW," she captioned her Instagram announcement."

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRKFDlfjufJ/

I WASNT READY TILL NOW

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

RELATED: All the Hot Looks from the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet

It’s clear from these many angles that she's never been more ready for this new lewk than now.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Related Videos

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top